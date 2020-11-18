Jones retiring from Oshkosh Corp.

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Oshkosh Corp. CEO Wilson Jones is retiring effective April 2 and will be replaced by John Pfeifer, the company’s president and chief operating officer.

“It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of this great company for the last five years,” says Jones, who has been with Oshkosh Corp. for 15 years. “I am proud of the achievements we have made in our culture, products and services and know they would not have been possible without the collective efforts of our 15,000 dedicated and talented team members around the world. Oshkosh is well positioned for the future, and I believe it is the right time to welcome John Pfeifer as our next CEO.”

Jones has worked closely with Pfeifer since he joined the company in 2019 and said Pfeifer is committed to the Oshkosh Corp. People First culture.

“Under his leadership, the company will continue to drive innovation, serve our customers and advance our business around the world,” Wilson says. “I look forward to supporting John and the team to ensure a smooth transition over the coming months.”

Pfeifer says he’s excited to lead Oshkosh Corp. “We have tremendous talent, a commitment to innovation and strong values that enable us to deliver essential products and services that build, serve and protect people and communities around the world,” he says.

Oshkosh Corp. employs thousands in the Fox Valley in its defense and fire and emergency units.