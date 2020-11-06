Marian University names new leader

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Dr. Michelle Majewski will be the next president of Marian University, effective Nov. 16.

Majewski was appointed acting president in April. She previously served 29 years in a variety of roles at Marian University — including full-time faculty member, chairperson, dean and professor emerita. She will serve as president through June 30, 2023.

“A lot has changed at Marian University over the past several months, but not my belief in its time-honored mission, the opportunities we offer students, and our importance to the Fond du Lac and surrounding communities,” Majewski said.

Prior to being appointed acting president, Majewski, who earned a doctoral degree in clinical psychology from Adler University, was serving as the sponsorship adviser for the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes, and in that capacity, she served on the Marian University board of trustees.

Founded in 1936 by the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes in Fond du Lac, the school offers undergraduate, adult, master’s and doctoral degree programs at its main campus, several locations throughout Wisconsin and online.