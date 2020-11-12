New North debuts veterans’ talent initiative

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

New North, Inc. is launching a new talent initiative for Northeast Wisconsin centered on military veterans: New North Hires Heroes.

New North has partnered with Mission Wisconsin, an organization dedicated to helping Wisconsin employers connect with transitioning service members, on the program. A supporter of Mission Wisconsin from its start, New North recently signed a contract with the company to focus specifically on military employment connections with businesses in the New North region and to promote living and working in Northeast Wisconsin.

“We realize that our military men and women are incredibly trained and talented and possess strong technology skills,” says New North President and CEO Barb LaMue. “We also know that when they decide to leave the military, the U.S. government will pay for one last move. We feel that move should be to Northeast Wisconsin.”

Mission Wisconsin will provide a source of transitioning service member, military spouse and veteran talent to those employers by attending career summits hosted by the “Hiring Our Heroes” initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, says Mission Wisconsin founder Steven Janke.

“New North also will be engaged in helping to connect these services with larger employers in the region. Our goal is to assist those who have served in connecting with career opportunities in the region, while also sourcing valuable talent to New North companies,” he says.

The Mission Wisconsin – New North Hires Heroes initiative ties directly into New North’s larger strategy on talent attraction to the region through the “More YOU in NEW” (Northeast Wisconsin) campaign. Those interested in related marketing materials that can be co-branded can contact Lorissa Bañuelos, director of marketing and investor relations for New North, Inc., at [email protected].