Prevea launches medical residency program

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Prevea Health, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center and the Medical College of Wisconsin announced the launch of a family medicine physician residency program in Green Bay.

The MCW-Prevea Family Medicine Residency Program is fully accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education and is the first residency program of its kind to be offered in the Green Bay region. With a planned start date of July 1, the residency program will train four family medicine residents per year during a three-year period with a total of 12 by 2024. The program is now accepting applicants.

Throughout the residency program, physicians work under the supervision of experienced faculty physicians to provide medical care to patients. Residents of the MCW-Prevea Family Medicine Residency Program will train at Prevea health centers across Northeast Wisconsin and at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay.

Appleton has a medical residency program, the Fox Valley Family Medical Residency, offered through Mosaic Family Health.

“Research shows that many physicians choose to practice medicine in the community in which they attended their residency program. If we can draw more physicians to Green Bay and surrounding communities with this excellent residency program, we will have more of them to care for patients not only during, but hopefully after their residency training is complete,” Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health’s president and CEO.

Prevea Health, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center also assist in the education of medical students at MCW – Green Bay, which was established as Green Bay’s first medical school in 2015 and is primarily housed at St. Norbert College in De Pere.

Those interested in applying to or learning more about the MCW-Prevea Family Medicine Residency Program, can do so by visiting prevea.com/residencygb. The deadline for this year’s applications is Nov. 18.