Six startups advance to HATCH final

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Six entrepreneurial pitch winners — two each from three local events that were hosted by a collaboration of several local partners — will vie for additional prize money at a regional pitch competition hosted by New North, Inc. at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3.

The NEW Launch Alliance HATCH Event will be a virtual competition giving participants the chance for broader investor attention along with prize money of $3,000 for first place and $2,000 for second place. The top winners will be invited to pitch again at the New North Summit, which is scheduled for March 11 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Last year’s summit winners also will give an update on the status of launching their companies.

“We were excited by the wide range of creative business ideas shown at these local pitch events,” says New North President and CEO Barb LaMue. “It demonstrates the vibrancy of the entrepreneurial community across the New North region.”

The three local events were held virtually during 2020 Startup Week in Wisconsin, Nov. 11-18. First-place winners received $1,000 cash, while second-place finishers received $500. Here’s a look at those competing this week:

Brown, Door and Marinette counties: (hosted by the Startup Hub of the Greater Green Bay Chamber, the Door County Economic Development Corp. and inVenture North)

Experienced Associates LLC, presented by Chad Hendricks, works with works with trucking companies to hire international truck drivers with a minimum of 10 years of experience, using employer-sponsored visas.

Lovin the Skin I’m In, presented by Rhonda Chandler, a community organization with the goal of empowering and uplifting girls of color (ages 7-18) in Northeast Wisconsin while developing their talents, gifts and leadership skills.

Outagamie, Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties: (hosted by FVTC Venture Center, Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce and Envision Greater Fond du Lac)

Pure and Complete Phonics LLC, presented by Dr. Shawn A. Robinson, developing an engaging, game-based spelling and reading application for students with dyslexia that is authentic, realistic and culturally responsive.

Tempo, presented by Alex Hunt, serves high-risk patients that need laboratory specimens collected in the comfort and security of their homes, then delivers the collection to a lab of their ordering provider’s choice, ensuring fast results.

Sheboygan and Manitowoc counties: (hosted by Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. and Progress Lakeshore/Biz Starts)

Debtle, presented by Stephanie Hoskins, tackles the consumer debt crisis by helping companies and their customers negotiate and settle overdue invoices through a cloud-based platform; scalable to any size business, that automates, improves and simplifies the negotiation of bad debt accounts.

Sheboatin’ Manufacturing, presented by Justin Vannieuwenhoven , creates and manufactures innovative and affordable pedal tavern boats for entrepreneurs who want to bring more fun to their community, no matter its size.

Sponsorship was provided by New North Inc., the BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation and Wisconsin Business Development.