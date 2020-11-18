UWGB collaboration with Microsoft, LinkedIn to benefit staff, students

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay announced a new collaboration with Microsoft’s TechSpark program and LinkedIn, which will provide free professional development opportunities for university faculty and staff, infuse career connections for UW-Green Bay students and grow LinkedIn Learning across the four-campus community.

“We rise by partnering with others,” said UW-Green Bay Chancellor Mike Alexander. “As a university driving development in our region, we need to model the spirit of digital transformation to enhance learning, solve problems and provide the greatest array of professional development and networking courses possible to our faculty, staff and students. This partnership is an important and exciting step in that direction and has the potential to help our community in countless ways.”

The collaboration includes:

Expansion of the free use of LinkedIn Learning for UW-Green Bay faculty, staff and students while providing professional development opportunities in areas such as technological literacy, customer service, public presentations, and diversity and inclusion.

Possibilities for the use of LinkedIn Learning by faculty as a co-curricular tool in courses or to map course content to LinkedIn courses as an affordable option for textbooks.

Long-termdevelopment of Microsoft Teams as an intranet site for the university, allowing for seamless communication within academic units, colleges and service areas.

Opportunities to develop long-term connections between Career Services and LinkedIn to include virtual career fairs, resources for alumni, and connect employers in the region to UW-Green Bay students and workforce talent.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to shine a spotlight on the need for foundational digital skills. The TechSpark program is proud to support UW-Green Bay to bring forth opportunities to participate in virtual work, virtual learning and more,” says Michelle Schuler, regional manager, Microsoft TechSpark.