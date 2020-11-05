UWGB leads system schools in enrollment growth

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay saw a 2 percent enrollment gain for the 2020-21 school year — the largest gain by percentage in the University of Wisconsin System. The increase also comes at a time when many schools have seen their enrollments decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW-Green Bay reported 8,970 students enrolled across its four locations with gains in graduate studies (a 12-point increase) and enrollment gains at the Marinette, Manitowoc and Sheboygan campuses. The gain marks six straight years of enrollment growth for the university.

“This is truly incredible, especially in light of the pandemic,” said UW-Green Bay Provost Kate Burns. “Our mission is to teach all who want to learn. Our students have shown incredible resilience in pursuing their education during this time. I am so proud of our faculty and staff in how they have rallied around our students to support them and their educational goals.”

Burns also reported high retention rates, as the university retained 75 percent of students from their first to second year. The forecast for the future of the university looks strong, with first-year student applications for next fall trending well above the previous year, transfer applications doubled and graduate programs continuing to see aggressive growth in enrollment.