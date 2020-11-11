Wills leaves Progress Lakeshore

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Peter Wills is leaving his role as executive director of Progress Lakeshore, a county-wide economic development organization that promotes economic growth and enhances the area’s quality of life.

Wills, who has been in the role for six years, will become Brillion’s city administrator.

“We appreciate the work Peter has done and wish him the very best in this next stage of his career,” said Sam Grage, president of Progress Lakeshore’s board of directors.

The board will begin searching for Wills’ replacement immediately.