Dura-Fibre making specialty sleeves for vaccine shipments

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Dura-Fibre, a Menasha-based paperboard manufacturer, has been selected to provide specialty laminated paperboard sleeves and inserts for some of the U.S. novel coronavirus vaccines during shipment.

The company’s multi-ply laminated and die-cut sleeve is part of a sophisticated packaging and cold chain distribution system aimed at providing critical temperature control for shipping the vaccines. The rigid paperboard component, made in the Menasha facility, is also entirely recyclable.

“Dura-Fibre’s specialty laminated paperboard sleeves and inserts are protecting some of the COVID-19 vaccines right now as they are being shipped around the country,” said President Luke Benrud. “We are proud to be a part of the solution in getting the country past this terrible pandemic.”

COVID-19 vaccines began shipping this past weekend in the United States. Vaccine companies are expected to deliver hundreds of millions of vaccine doses to Americans by the end of 2021.