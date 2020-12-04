Lawrence, CPED partners on delivering business courses

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Lawrence University and the Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional and Executive Development have launched a partnership to offer learning and development opportunities to the business community in the Fox Valley.

The partnership, facilitated through CPED, provides immersive programs on critical skill development. The courses are being delivered online during the COVID-19 pandemic but will shift to in-person sessions on the Lawrence campus when it’s safe to do so.

The idea for the program evolved in late 2018 when Lawrence leadership began talking with Mark Seifert, the CPED director of partnerships, about using school facilities and expertise to provide educational outreach in business skills development.

Lawrence President Mark Burstein said the partnership a great opportunity for the university to support area organizations in new ways.

“Many CEOs in northeastern Wisconsin have asked me over the past few years if Lawrence could offer learning opportunities for their staff that would be practical, tailored to their business needs and locally delivered,” he said. “Teaming with CPED has allowed us to fulfill this need, relying on the expertise of the Wisconsin School of Business and Lawrence’s local knowledge and talent.”

The first session in the partnership — “How to Influence Without Direct Authority” — held earlier this year, drew associates from Jewelers Mutual, Johnsonville Sausage, Michels Corp. and Schreiber Foods.

The courses are traditionally a two-day immersive program, but with the onset of the pandemic the classes have shifted to an online delivery, running six weeks via 75-minute weekly learning sessions. The interactive sessions offered participants the opportunity to grow their professional networks and get real-time feedback on their progress. The sessions were complemented by pre- and post-work activities that included a multi-rater assessment tool, videos, readings, discussions and a final project.

A second cohort is scheduled to launch on Jan. 20. For information on this and other upcoming sessions, visit uwcped.org.