Manitowoc, Oconto, Sturgeon Bay receive harbor grants

Manitowoc, Oconto and Sturgeon Bay were among cities statewide to receive grants for harbor maintenance and improvement projects. The improvements will boost statewide economic development by promoting waterborne freight, harbor infrastructure and passenger cruise facilities.

“Wisconsin is fortunate to have a robust system of ports and harbors with our Great Lakes and the Mississippi River that border our state,” Gov. Tony Evers said in announcing the grants. “We are committed to investing in strengthening our shipbuilding industry to support one of the most efficient transportation resources for our farmers and manufacturers, bolster economic development, and support good, family-supporting jobs.”

The 2021 Harbor Assistance Program grants include:

City of Manitowoc — City Centre, LLC.: $1,250,000 to construct a rail system and loadout platform for a 175-ton Gantry Crane, 60-ton Gantry Cranes and ship-to-shore cranes. Broadwind Heavy Fabricators will fabricate crane components, and Konecranes will assemble, test and load cranes on vessels.

Port of Manitowoc — Badger Carferry: $720,000 for emergency repair and reconstruction of the Badger Carferry ramp east counter-weight platform, investigation of the condition of the west counterweight, and design of needed improvements.

City of Sturgeon Bay — Sarter Marine Towing: $249,920 to construct new moorings and waterfront infrastructure at the city’s West Side Dock (Sawyer Dock). The improvements will support Sarter Marine Towing Co., which provides tugboat support to Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and other marine businesses.

City of Oconto — Breakwater Park: $100,000 to repair a damaged breakwater structure protecting Oconto Harbor. Oconto Harbor is used by KCS Boats and commercial fishermen and the project will help ensure the harbor remains usable for these industries.

In addition to these four projects, five others throughout the state received grants, with a total of more than $6 million provided.

Created in 1979, WisDOT’s Harbor Assistance Program helps harbor communities maintain and improve waterborne commerce. Applications are reviewed by the Harbor Advisory Council. Applications are accepted from public or private harbor facilities for projects that benefit facilities used for cargo transfer, shipbuilding, commercial fishing, vessel cruises or ferry service.