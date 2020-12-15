Microsoft, state’s pro teams partner on new venture capital fund

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Microsoft, the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Milwaukee Brewers have combined forces to form the Equity League, a new impact investment division of venture capital fund TitletownTech.

The Equity League is an investment network focused on building a portfolio of impact-driven technology companies and creating more opportunities for Black and LatinX founders. Its mission is to create a long-term, positive impact on society. Looking at venture capital-backed startups, only 1 percent of founders are Black and less than 2 percent are LatinX. The Equity League hopes to change that.

TitletownTech is a partnership between Microsoft and the Green Bay Packers that has created a venture studio and fund, is located across the street from Lambeau Field, and is now shepherding more than 20 new startups into formation with many beginning operations in Northeast Wisconsin.

“The shared values between the Packers, Bucks, Brewers, Microsoft and TitletownTech is what made this possible,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “It’s time for us to step up and I’m proud we are taking a bigger role to focus on driving meaningful change and bridging a significant gap for social impact companies and minority founders.”

The Equity League marks the first time the Brewers, Bucks and Packers have partnered for the shared purpose of fostering positive social change in Wisconsin and across the country. Adding to the historic nature of the collaboration, Microsoft joins the three teams as the founders of the new organization.

“The Equity League at TitletownTech is a meaningful step to help Black and LatinX founders get access to capital and support to grow their startups into thriving businesses,” Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement.

Israel Squires, a mergers and acquisitions and securities attorney, will join TitletownTech as the Equity League’s director. Prior to his role at TitletownTech, the Wisconsin native raised millions in venture capital funding, scaled startups in both the U.S. and China and broke barriers as a LatinX tech CEO.