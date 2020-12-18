New North debuts workforce related tools

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

New North Inc. has created a pair of dynamic, workforce-related tools — the New North Talent Hub and the New North IntelTracker — to help workers and employers in the region.

Both are up and running and ready to assist current and prospective members of the workforce, employers in the region, area educators, industry associations and economic development organizations, says Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North Inc.

“We know that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy — nationwide, in Wisconsin, in the New North region and at the local level — is unprecedented,” she says. “We also know that jobs in some areas may never come back.”

The New North Talent Hub is designed to meet the region’s need for reskilling and retraining of a large portion of the workforce, facilitating moves into in-demand jobs. The Talent Hub addresses K-12 and higher education through Inspire and other career pathway initiatives. It also identifies work around diversity and inclusion to ensure that all have access to skills development opportunities, along with expanding resources to assist those who are incarcerated.

The Talent Hub can be accessed here.

The expected benefits of the Talent Hub include: assistance in matching talent to existing positions or new career opportunities; helping employees find appropriate training, education and/or upskilling programs; access to and awareness of Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction-endorsed career pathways and the required educational attainment; development of connections for students and adults to explore work-based learning opportunities; and the availability of data analytics to companies to see disruptions and plan for the future more effectively.

The New North IntelTracker, integrated into the Talent Hub, collects and analyzes data and information for trends, disruptions and opportunities. The results are published on a public platform that provides a forward-looking, strategy-informing resource for businesses, government entities, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations within the New North region. The New North IntelTracker can be found here.

“The ultimate goal of the New North IntelTracker is to assist companies and other organizations within the region to remain competitive globally through digital transformation as we transition out of the COVID-19 economic shutdown,” LaMue says.

While the data is available online, a semiannual economic forecast presentation will be given in partnership with the Center for Business & Economic Analysis at St. Norbert College, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and New North Inc.

Funding support for the New North Talent Hub was provided in part by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and Thrivent.