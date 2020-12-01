Study: Pandemic hitting nonprofits hard

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

COVID-19 is taking a toll on nonprofit organizations across the New North, according to a new study. The research is part of a statewide effort to study the responses of nonprofit organizations to the COVID-19 pandemic. Conducted by University of Wisconsin faculty from across the state, the research was organized by the Helen Bader Institute for Nonprofit Management at UW-Milwaukee and the Institute for Nonprofit Management at UW-Whitewater.

Lora Warner, director of UW-Green Bay’s Center for Public Affairs, says research showed 56 percent of regional respondents were “greatly concerned” about the decline in donations, compared to 52 percent statewide. In addition, about half of nonprofits reduced their service delivery due to the pandemic, while the other half adapted their services or increased their service delivery.

“We need to remember the vital roles these organizations play in our community. Nonprofits provide services that enhance our quality of life and meet needs that neither private companies nor government address,” Warner says.

Other key research findings include: