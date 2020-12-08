The Abbey Bar earns innovation prize

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

A De Pere restaurant and tavern was one of three main winners in the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. We’re All Innovating Contest.

The Abbey Bar owner Kerry Counard took multiple steps to keep employees and customers safe through rigorous cleaning protocols, takeout options, limited indoor seating, outdoor dining, requiring mask wearing and turning away large groups. The Abbey went a step beyond by offering “pay-it-forward” gift cards to customers, who are encouraged to give them to front-line health care workers or people hard hit by COVID-19.

Counard is also making sure staff and vendors get paid first by not paying himself and is looking at plans to winterize the outdoor area with heating and wind blocks.

As part of the We’re All Innovating contest, the WEDC awarded a total of $3 million to 230 Wisconsin businesses, including The Abbey Bar.

Milwaukee-based Novir LLC received the top prize for its work developing a test to rapidly detect antibodies found in people who have already contracted COVID-19. Novir’s test can deliver results in minutes rather than the days required for previous tests. Click here to see a complete list of winners, including those from around the region.