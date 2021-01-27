Appleton airport’s passenger count down 48%

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Appleton International Airport saw its passenger count drop by 48 percent in 2020 over the previous year due to pandemic. Nationwide, U.S. passengers were down 61 percent, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

“We are optimistic that the aviation industry will bounce back from this health crisis as passengers regain the confidence to fly and get back to traveling for business or leisure,” said Airport Director Abe Weber. “Our top priority is the health and well-being of travelers and staff, and we’re ready whenever travelers are ready to reconnect with the world.”

Last November, the airport added a daily nonstop flight to Charlotte, N.C., on American Airlines. Weber said the new flight is popular with people looking to go warmer places since it has many connections to Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean.

To protect passengers and improve the flying experience, the airport implemented a rigorous improvement plan, including enhanced cleaning protocols, self-sanitizing stations, touchless key points, improved valet service and the addition of an air ionization filtration system.