Associated Bank CEO retiring

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

CEO and President Phillip Flynn has announced his plans to retire from Associated Banc-Corp. by the end of the year.

The Green Bay-based bank’s board of directors has started searching for his successor; Flynn will stay on in his role until the replacement is hired.

Flynn joined Associated Bank as president and CEO in 2009. Prior to that, he worked for 30 years at Union Bank in California.

“Our bank proved itself again last year, through the incredible efforts of our more than 4,000 colleagues,” Flynn said in a statement. “We have made great strides in achieving our goal of becoming one of the Midwest’s premier financial services companies.”

Associated Banc-Corp has total assets of $33 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. The bank has more than 220 locations in the Midwest.