Current names Future 15 Award honorees

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Current Young Professionals, a program of the Greater Green Bay Chamber, has announced its 2021 Future 15 Award recipients.

Young professionals being honored include:

Ashley Bethke, community engagement program officer, Greater Green Bay Community Foundation

Billy Korinko, director of the Cassandra Voss Center, St. Norbert College

Brad LaPierre, production manager, Infinity Machine and Engineering Corp.

Bryan J. Carr, associate professor, University of Wisconsin–Green Bay

Cameron Teske, visitor center director, Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau

Cassandra Erickson, Green Bay Rights for All organizer, American Civil Liberties Union

Cathryn Siolka, human resources generalist, KerberRose

Chelsea Kocken, director of sales and marketing, Thornberry Creek at Oneida

Diana Delbecchi, community schools resource coordinator, Green Bay Area Public School District

Joshua Kohnhorst, wealth operations associate, Nicolet National Bank

Joshua Loritz, senior community relations coordinator, Familia Dental

Kathryn A. Trulley, academic advisor, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College

Kim Westover, external vendor/brand coordinator, Belmark, Inc.

Marissa Heim, grants and outreach manager, Golden House, Inc.

Meredith Hansen, campus education and prevention project coordinator, St. Norbert College

Current created the Young Professional Awards in 2007 as a way to honor and congratulate those who advance its mission and recognize best practices that can be adopted by other individuals and organizations. One individual from the Future 15 Award recipients will be selected and named as the Young Professional of the Year.

The 2021 Future 15 & Young Professional Awards event, presented by the Donald J. Schneider MBA program at St. Norbert College, will be hosted virtually on March 25. Registration is available at greatergbc.org/future15.