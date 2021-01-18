Free small business workshops offered

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Main Street and Connect Communities businesses are invited to attend a series of free virtual training sessions thanks to a USDA Small Business Development Grant.

Digital Marketing & E-commerce topics: Basics of Developing an E-commerce Website: 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 10; Advanced E-commerce Strategies at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 24.

Placemaking — How Small Businesses Can Create Places Where People Want to Be: 9 a.m. on Feb. 17.

Pivoting Your Business Plan: From Panic to Pivot: 9 a.m. on Feb. 3 and 4 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Business Valuation/Succession Planning: 10 a.m. on Feb. 11.

To register or learn more, click here.

If you’re unable to attend in real time, the sessions will be recorded and made available for future viewing at a later time.