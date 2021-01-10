Governor’s Business Plan Contest now open

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest is now accepting initial entries for the 2021 competition. Contestants have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 to submit a 250-word idea abstract. Contestants advancing to subsequent contest rounds will expand on their plan in stages.

The contest is designed to encourage Wisconsin entrepreneurs in the startup stage of tech-based businesses in Wisconsin. It links up-and-coming entrepreneurs with a statewide network of community resources, expert advice and mentoring, management talent and possible sources of capital. In 2020, finalists shared in more than $125,000 in cash and service prizes.

Interested entrepreneurs can get started by creating an account at govsbizplancontest.com to submit their idea abstract. They can also find business plan templates, startup information, networking contacts and technical resources from a mix of state and national resources on the site.

Contest categories are advanced manufacturing, business services, information technology and life sciences. About 100 volunteer judges drawn from the finance, sales, marketing, research, and technology sectors across Wisconsin will score the entries and provide feedback on submissions.