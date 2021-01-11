Lakeside Foods CEO retiring

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Glen Tellock, president and chief executive officer of Lakeside Foods Inc., will retire later this year with Joe Yanda, current chief operating officer, succeeding him.

“After five years with Lakeside, I believe it’s the right time for me to step aside and for Joe to move into the president and CEO role,” said Tellock, who joined the company in 2016 after a 24-year career at The Manitowoc Co. “Lakeside is embarking on its next four-year strategic growth plan this year, which Joe was instrumental in developing, and it makes sense for him to lead its execution.”

Yanda will assume the role of president and CEO on May 1. He joined the company in 1999 and served in numerous operations and sales leadership roles before becoming COO in 2019. In that role, he led all aspects of Lakeside’s sales, production, vegetable growing and logistics operations.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead this organization that my great-grandfather invested in 100 years ago. Glen and his predecessors have laid a strong foundation for us to build on,” Yanda said. “We have an incredible team, and I look forward to building on our momentum as we continue to grow the business.”

Tellock will stay on until June 1 to assist in the transition.

Headquartered in Manitowoc, Lakeside Foods is one of the largest U.S. suppliers of canned and frozen vegetables and whipped topping for the private label and food service markets. The company has grown in recent years with two acquisitions in adjacent food categories and completed two expansions at its frozen packaging facility in Manitowoc.