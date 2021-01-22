Matching gift helps Boys & Girls Clubs meet goal

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Community supporter and philanthropist Mary Beth Nienhaus has provided a $250,000 matching gift to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley’s Great Futures Campaign.

The campaign is the organization’s multifaceted push to meet the developmental needs of a growing population of young people, especially those most in need of its varied youth and family support.

“The Boys and Girls Club of the Fox Valley has always been near and dear to my heart. As a former educator, I have seen firsthand how the organization shapes young lives for the better,” Nienhaus said. “That is why I am so excited to provide this match as an opportunity to engage the community and have their donation go further. All donations will enable the Boys and Girls Club to continue to make a lasting impact on even more youth throughout the Fox Valley.”

In 2020, the organization evolved to meet the everchanging needs of the community’s youth and families, opening its doors to support youth of essential workers, providing more than 85,000 meals at its club locations and through drive-through meal assistance, sharing virtual club programming daily, and providing virtual counseling and grief support, as well as student support from STAR and TRAC programs to help keep youth on track.

By 2023, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley hopes to grow the number of young people it serves on average each school day from 1,300 to 1,700. The Great Futures Campaign has an overall goal of $9.875 million. To date, the campaign has received just over $9 million in total commitments.