PAC announces full Broadway series

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

With a goal of holding its first events in August, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announced its 2021-2022 Broadway Across America series, with “Wicked” kicking off the season Oct. 27.

The 2021-2022 season will include “Mean Girls,” “Hairspray,” the Wisconsin premieres of Disney’s “Frozen,” and 2019 Tony Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown.

“We have worked tirelessly with our partners to plan a season that will entertain and engage audiences as we look forward to Act 2 here at the Fox Cities PAC,” said Fox Cities Performing Arts Center president Maria Van Laanen. “We look forward to having additional updates about the Boldt Arts Alive! and Spotlight Series and national touring artists to share in April. Until then, we urge our community to stay healthy, stay engaged and stay inspired.”

The center will continue to deliver its mission virtually through programming designed to engage local communities including the virtual Amcor Education Series and virtual Center Stage high school musical theater program. These initiatives are supported in part by the Center’s Act 2 Fund, created to help lessen the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more at foxcitiespac.com/Act2Fund.

“We need the community’s continued support to sustain operations, deliver our mission virtually and make necessary health and safety upgrades prior to reopening,” Van Laanen said. “We are hopeful our first public events will occur in August 2021.”

Ticketholders for spring performances will be notified via email as soon as more information is available.

Here are the dates for the 2021-22 Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America – Fox Cities Series:

Wicked: Oct. 27-Nov. 14

Hadestown: Dec. 14-19

Mean Girls: Jan. 18-23

Hairspray: Feb. 15-20

Disney’s Frozen: May 18-29

In addition, the center has rescheduled “Dear Evan Hansen,” which is now planned for April 19-24, 2022.