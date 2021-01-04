Port of Green Bay receives $500K expansion grant

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Brown County will receive a $500,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to assist in purchasing the former WPS Pulliam Plant property as part of the effort to relocate coal piles away from downtown and expand the economic activity of the Port of Green Bay.

“Over a decade ago, the city, county and UW-Green Bay partnered to identify strategic objectives to advance the Port of Green Bay not only for our area, but the economy of northeastern Wisconsin,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “The Pulliam site is critical for that long-term strategy to come to fruition. We are very thankful for Gov. (Tony) Evers’ and Secretary (Missy) Hughes’ support by helping us close the gap for acquiring this strategic asset for future generations to come.”

WEDC will provide Brown County with an Idle Sites Redevelopment grant to partially fund the purchase of the 40-acre parcel at the mouth of the Fox River. The property is considered key to efforts by the county and the City of Green Bay to redevelop not only the port, turning the Pulliam Plant site into a port-related industrial property, but portions of downtown Green Bay.

The Pulliam Plant property has been identified as the most critical parcel for the port expansion project. The port is a designated Foreign Trade Zone and this strategy includes expanding the port activities, which will result in increased economic activity and jobs in Green Bay and the northeast region. The former WPS Pulliam Power Plant property was decommissioned in 2016 after years of retiring operational units.