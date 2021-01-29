Recycling the past for a better future

Posted by Chad Hayes, chief technology officer & director of e-recycling, Sadoff E-Recycling & Data Destruction

For IT professionals in search of a resolution, 2021 can be the year to focus on updating technology that helps your business run smoothly. In the process, maybe you can even clear out some space in your storage rooms and other office areas where out-of-date electronics are collecting dust and posing data security risks.

Data security is evolving

When the sustainability movement began, companies started looking for more ways to recycle. Purchasing departments tried to help by hiring electronics disposal companies. This effort may have freed up office space, but IT departments discovered many recyclers didn’t provide accountability for the data security. The majority of these companies did not offer proof of data destruction, and they certainly weren’t willing to contractually own liability for the security of that data.

In response, some IT departments took to wiping hard drives in-house, but that takes a lot of time and attention. What’s worse, even their most valiant efforts may not have wiped those drives completely. Ultimately, for a lot of IT pros, hoarding end-of-life technology looked like the safest way to go until a better path emerged.

Bottom-line benefits of recycling & data destruction

Thankfully, data security concerns for recycling are a thing of the past. Modern IT departments understand there is value in the things they want to recycle. Instead of viewing recycling as getting a bunch of computers off their books, savvy professionals can provide accounting departments with equipment serial numbers, certificates of destruction that remove data liability, and even compensation for materials that can help offset the cost of new equipment.

The days of approaching recycling from a purchasing standpoint are gone. Today, IT departments need to work with a reliable partner that makes recycling part of an integrated strategy for their department and company. Beyond the physical act of recycling, a true partner helps IT departments assess future equipment purchases so they understand the value of those materials when the time comes for another upgrade.

Addressing the complete equipment lifecycle

For IT departments today, there shouldn’t be a room piled full of old equipment. Purchasing departments shouldn’t be searching for a recycling vendor every time a new equipment purchase is made. IT professionals need to consider the complete life cycle of their equipment from the time they take it out of the box, to the time it gets recycled, and what will happen to it thereafter.

If your resolutions for 2021 include closing the books on end-of-life IT equipment, partner with a trusted expert who will provide total life cycle understanding, while protecting your security, offsetting your costs, and helping fulfill your sustainability efforts.

About the Author

Chad Hayes

Chief Technology Officer and Director of E-recycling, Sadoff E-Recycling & Data Destruction Co.

Chad Hayes is the chief technology officer and director of e-recycling at Sadoff E-Recycling & Destruction. He joined Sadoff Iron and Metal in 2015 and oversees and leads the strategic planning and implementation of IT. With his extensive 20 years of IT and business leadership experience and passion for data security, he was the perfect choice to establish, build and lead the Sadoff E-Recycling & Data Destruction Company, a company of Sadoff Iron and Metal. He can be reached at [email protected]

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Insight Publications, LLC.