TitletownTech partners with CLA

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), a national firm offering wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax and consulting services, has been named TitletownTech’s official CPA firm partner.

Since opening its doors in July 2019, TitletownTech, a partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft, has invested in 20 startups and expects its momentum and investment pace to continue.

“We’re excited to bring CLA’s depth of knowledge and experience to our entrepreneurs. TitletownTech is a support and connections-based organization, and we’re committed to help our early-stage companies reach milestones and go farther, faster,” said Craig Dickman, managing director of TitletownTech.

When entrepreneurs begin their journey, oftentimes, their focus is on product development, customer growth and building a team. This can, at times, leave accounting and financial reporting as afterthoughts, which leads to future challenges like raising capital, managing cashflow, and staying on pace to hit growth metrics and milestones, said Craig Arends, managing principal of private equity at CLA.

“The opportunity to help small, up-and-coming companies achieve their goals is incredible,” he said. “The effort to bring venture capital-backed startups here has been inspiring and impressive. We can’t wait to be a part of that story and leverage our experience to continue the momentum.”