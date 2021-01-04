Volunteer awards nominations open

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Nominations are being accepted until Feb. 5 for the annual recognition of the Fox Valley’s outstanding volunteers, nonprofit-business partnership and promoting the community’s commitment to volunteerism.

Awards in six categories will be presented as part of the 24th Celebrating Volunteers recognition, sponsored by the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region and NBC26. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, award recipients will be honored in new ways during National Volunteer Week from April 18 to April 24.

Nominees must reside in or do the majority of their volunteer work in Outagamie, Calumet, Waupaca or northern Winnebago counties. The awards include health care, mentoring, lifetime volunteer leadership, youth leadership, and a business/nonprofit partnership. For more information and the nomination form, visit www.celebratevolunteers.org.

The award categories are:

Business Partnership Award sponsored by SECURA

Youth Scholarship Award sponsored by Community First Credit Union

Janet Berry Volunteer of the Year Award sponsored by Amcor

Health Care Award sponsored by Ascension and ThedaCare

Walter L. Rugland Community Service Award sponsored by Volunteer Fox Cities in partnership with Thrivent

Paul & Elaine Groth Mentoring Award sponsored by the Mielke Family Foundation

The youth award recipient receives $1,000 for a local charity and a $1,500 scholarship. All other award recipients receive $5,000 for a local charity. Since the event started in 1998, award sponsors have given $749,500 to local charities selected by their award recipients.

Insight Publications is a media sponsor for the event.