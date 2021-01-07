WEDA selects new leader

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Mary Perry has been named the new leader of the Wisconsin Economic Development Association.

Perry comes to her new role as WEDA president and CEO from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., where she served as senior director of business and investment attraction. Before her current role with the WEDC, she also served as the agency’s senior and regional economic development director.

A certified economic developer, Perry was with the WEDC for 10 years and worked nearly a decade for its predecessor agency, the Wisconsin Department of Commerce.

Perry is taking over from Brian Doudna, who served as WEDA’s executive director from September 2014 to October 2020 and now leads the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp.