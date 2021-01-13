YMCA replacing Soldiers Square ramp

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The YMCA of the Fox Cities is replacing its Soldiers Square parking ramp at 120 S. Oneida St., Appleton.

The ramp, which was built in 1967, will be replaced by a new 311-stall ramp. The YMCA has owned the ramp since 1996 when it bought it from the City of Appleton for a $1.

This week, the city plan commission approved a special use permit for the new ramp, which is estimated to cost between $6 million and $7 million. The plans call for the current ramp to come down in June with the new ramp opening in the spring of 2022.

The new ramp would have an entrance on East Lawrence Street and an exit on South Oneida Street. The current ramp has an entrance on South Morrison Street and an exit on South Oneida.

The YMCA will build a temporary gravel parking lot south of Lawrence Street that its members can use during construction.