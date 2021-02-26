Epiphany Law joins Davis | Kuelthau

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The attorneys and staff of Epiphany Law, LLC will join Davis | Kuelthau, s.c. on March 1.

Davis | Kuelthau says the addition of the Appleton-based business law firm further strengthens its existing service offerings to businesses and individuals in the Fox Valley and Green Bay.

The Epiphany Law team includes attorneys Michael Bendel, Kathryn Blom, Kevin Eismann, Patrick Furman, Heather Macklin, Rob Macklin, Alexis Merbach and Jonathan Walsh. They will be joined locally by Stephen Jensen and Thomas Connelly, formerly of Northwind IP Law, who transitioned to D|K last September. Five paralegals from Epiphany Law as well as its support staff are moving to the new firm as well.

The team will join the firm’s longstanding Green Bay and Appleton staff members serving clients throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Davis | Kuelthau ‘s current Appleton office will move to Epiphany’s office at 2800 East Enterprise Ave., Appleton.