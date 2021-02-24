Georgia-Pacific, gener8tor to offer startup accelerator

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Nationally ranked startup accelerator gener8tor and Georgia-Pacific announced today a new program in Northeast Wisconsin to fuel the growth of startups. The partnership will launch 1915 Studios, a pre-accelerator for early-stage companies innovating within hygiene, Internet of Things and sensing. 1915 Studios will operate from space in Georgia-Pacific’s Consumer Products R&D center in Neenah.

The studio is a free accelerator for early-stage technology startups following the model of gener8tor’s gBETA program, which operates more than 20 other programs across the country. The program provides participants with intensive and individualized coaching and access to gener8tor’s national network of mentors, potential customers, corporate partners and investors.

1915 Studios’ 12-week program is designed to help startups prototype and build their products, gain early customer interest in their product or idea and establish metrics that make them competitive applicants for full-time accelerators or seed investment.

Georgia-Pacific’s Neenah Technical Center is a research and development facility with more than 250 scientists, engineers, technicians and support staff from throughout the world who offer centuries of papermaking, product development and testing expertise. NTC houses pilot lines and various labs supporting the company’s consumer products business and beyond.

“We believe working closely with startups to aid in developing their businesses can result in significant mutual benefit for all involved,” said Darin Driessen, director of R&D Open Innovation at Georgia-Pacific and managing director of 1915 Studios. “Bringing together the new ideas and approaches of startups and the proven go-to-market capabilities at our Neenah R&D center will create a powerful innovation environment.”

Startups from around the country are encouraged to apply for the programming and resources that 1915 Studios offers, including free space, prototyping and additive manufacturing technology. The first cohort will kick off this summer and will focus on product-based solutions such as hygiene, IoT and sensing startups. A second cohort will run in the fall. Applications and office appointments for those wanting to learn more are currently open at gbetastartups.com/1915-studios.