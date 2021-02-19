Give BIG Green Bay raises nearly $2.1M for nonprofits

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The fourth annual Give BIG Green Bay online giving event, held earlier this week raised $2,082,665 in 24 hours for 45 nonprofits serving Brown County. Since launching in 2018, Give BIG Green Bay has secured more than $5.5 million in unrestricted gifts for organizations working across 11 fields of interest including education, human services, housing, community improvement, youth development, the environment, health and the arts.

This year’s program saw 4,854 unique donors make more than 8,500 gifts, which represents an 82 percent increase over 2020. Consistent with previous events, 43 percent of donors identified themselves as new donors to the organizations they supported.

“In the past year, our nonprofits have faced new and greater demands in the midst of so many uncertainties, and they have worked incredibly hard to continue to serve the community’s needs,” said Amber Paluch, Greater Green Bay Community Foundation vice president of community engagement. “What an amazing show of support for the community to rally around them and continue to provide resources for their critical work.”

Give BIG Green Bay provides local nonprofits a platform to create awareness of the issues we are facing, educate the community about their critical work, and reach new donors. During the 24-hour period, community leaders, local media and donors come together to encourage everyone to give.

With the Green Bay Packers Foundation’s $250,000 matching funds, and $100,000 of contributions from donors and community partners, Give BIG Green Bay 2021 offered a total of $350,000 of matching funds and incentives.

While most donations were made by donors in Northeast Wisconsin, organizers noted that support in 2021 came from donors from across the country and globe. Donors from 45 states, the District of Columbia, and three countries supported organizations in Brown County.

“The unique partnership between the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, Green Bay Packers, local donors and nonprofits sets this program apart.” said Dennis Buehler, GGBCF president and CEO “We are deeply grateful for the commitment in bettering the lives of everyone in Brown County.”