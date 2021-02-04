Grants will help redevelop Tecumseh site

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

After nearly 11 years of sitting vacant, the former Tecumseh property in New Holstein is finally seeing signs of life.

The former industrial building will be demolished so the city can redevelop the 40-acre site into a mixed-use development thanks to $1.16 million in grants. The plant closed in 2009.

The city says funding for the project came from a Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Idle Sites Redevelopment Grant, which goes toward redeveloping idle and abandoned sites, and the Community Development Block Grant-CLOSE program, which is directed at affordable housing and expanded economic opportunities for persons with low and moderate incomes.

Demolition on the former Tecumseh plant will begin this summer and the land will then be made “shovel ready” for new development.