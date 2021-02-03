Gulfstream to expand, add 200-plus jobs

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. announced it will expand and renovate its Appleton facility’s completions operations, further enhancing the creation and installation of Gulfstream aircraft interiors. The expansion ultimately will create more than 200 new jobs.

“This expansion is another effort in our long-range plan to upgrade and modernize Gulfstream facilities to further support our customers,” said Gulfstream President Mark Burns. “Enhancing the Appleton completions operations is in line with Gulfstream’s culture of continuous improvement and will allow the craftspeople who create Gulfstream’s award-winning aircraft interiors to build on the excellence they already deliver.”

The Appleton completions hangar expansion and renovation are part of a collaborative partnership with Appleton International Airport and will increase the current space by more than 13,000 square feet, bringing the total completions space to 126,500 square feet.

The project will enhance safety, quality and efficiency and includes:

An upgraded furniture finishing shop to house Gulfstream artisans and the handcrafted furnishings they build for each customer aircraft

Consolidated completions back shops to improve workflow efficiencies

Upgraded shipping and receiving capabilities to increase safety, capacity and efficiency

Upgraded HVAC systems to increase sustainable operations

The project is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2021 and complements the 2019 expansion of Gulfstream customer support’s nearby maintenance, repair and overhaul facility.