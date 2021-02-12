Manitowoc nets $250K WEDC grant for brewery

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The City of Manitowoc is receiving a $250,000 state grant to help turn a century-old historic industrial building into a new location for the city’s first craft brewery and taproom.

The Community Development Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. will support PetSkull Brewing’s expansion, which will include converting the historic building into a 10-barrel brewhouse and restaurant.

The building, 1015 Buffalo St., is adjacent to the River Point District, a 20-acre blighted former railyard that the city is working to redevelop with a mix of residential, commercial and entertainment uses. The district is located on a peninsula in the Manitowoc River and the redevelopment will tie the area to the north side of downtown.

“We are excited that PetSkull Brewing will continue to grow in our historic downtown and expand their part-time business into a full-time brewing operation in the River Point District,” said Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels. “We are grateful for the support from the WEDC which contributes to small business expansion in the area.”

For PetSkull, the new location is just blocks away from its current brewery and the expansion will help it meet increased demand. The space also allows the brewery to expand into the restaurant business. The brewery is exploring a Cajun, Southern and Creole theme for the restaurant.

City officials estimate the project will support 35 to 40 construction jobs. Once fully operational, the brewery and restaurant expansion is expected to add five full-time and up to 18 part-time positions. A catalyst in the River Point District, the $1.5 million project is anticipated to be complete by July.

Once renovated, PetSkull Brewing Company will feature inside seating and an outside patio in the summer with options for entertainment. Future expansion plans include upper-floor renovations to include space for private parties and events.