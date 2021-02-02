New virtual ExporTech session begins March 8

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

WMEP Manufacturing Solutions will offer its ExporTech program virtually in sessions beginning the week of March 8. Sessions will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. daily the weeks of March 8, April 26 and June 7.

ExporTech is designed to help participating companies build a customized, strategic export expansion plan using data, best practices and a repeatable, results-proven process focused on ROI, execution and minimal risk.

The program allows participants to join a carefully selected group of up to eight non-competitive manufacturers and helps them identify gaps and hurdles to expansion, all while developing a customized export plan to dramatically drive growth.

Between sessions, participants receive customized coaching in areas including value proposition and personal strategy development. Companies also are assigned coaches from the U.S. Commercial Service to support them in developing target market research using data to identify top markets and then using industry and competitor knowledge to identify the best three target countries with the highest ROI potential and least risk.

The program costs $7,500, but with a $3,000 scholarship available from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., the out-of-pocket cost comes to $4,500 for per company, which includes three employees participating.

It’s best for a CEO or president, chief financial officer or controller, and sales lead to represent the company. With content delivered virtually, marketing and logistics team members also can sit in on specific presentations.

Upon graduation, the opportunity opens for companies to receive up to $25,000 in WEDC grants for plan implementation. The WEDC also provides a customized review in one target country using WEDC in-country Wisconsin offices.

Now in its 10th year, the ExporTech program has been named “Best in the Nation” for its results, and graduates report averaging an increase of close to $1 million in export revenues nine months after completing the program.

To learn more or register, visit wmep.org/services/global-expansion/exportech.