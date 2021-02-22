Outagamie landfill adding renewable natural gas facility

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Atlanta-based Mas Energy will build a renewable natural gas facility at the Outagamie County landfill next year. The $25 million facility will replace the landfill’s decommissioned combined heat and power plant.

Outagamie County and Mas Energy agreed in a December meeting to move ahead with the project to build the facility on the Recycling and Solid Waste property in Little Chute. The plant will take methane collected from the landfill and convert it into compressed natural gas. The gas will be routed to a pipeline and distributed to various markets.

Mas Energy will pay for the plant’s construction costs and manage the new facility. The county will receive royalties from Mas Energy’s gross sales of the renewable natural gas, which will be a higher amount than what the county received from its previous cogeneration plant, which was decommissioned in December.

The new plant will comply with the federal Renewable Fuel Standard, which requires a certain volume of renewable fuel to replace or reduce the quantity of petroleum-based transportation fuel.