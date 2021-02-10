Progress Lakeshore names new leader

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Progress Lakeshore has named Jamie Zastrow as its new executive director.

Zastrow comes to the role from the Manitowoc County Homebuilders Association, where she was executive officer. She has experience in building membership, developing and maintaining relationships, and developing projects that benefit the community.

Before working with the MCHA, Zastrow was director of Mainly Manitowoc for six years.

Once Zastrow starts her job later this month, she says she plans to meet with individual business and community leaders in her first 30 days “to learn more about their successes and challenges, especially during the unique circumstances we have been experiencing this past year. Progress Lakeshore can then be focused on the most relevant programming and assistance for our business community.”

Zastrow replaces Peter Wills, who left to become Billion’s city administrator.