Summit focused on tourism revival

The pandemic has disrupted the tourism industry, creating numerous challenges for the businesses and employees working in the sector. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism are collaborating on a virtual tourism summit to help revitalize tourism in the region.

The summit, which runs from 9 a.m. to noon on April 22, will feature three workshop sessions with Travel Wisconsin regional specialists Andrew Nussbaum and David Spiegelberg, who will share important insights on how best to optimize tourism trends and opportunities.

“Because of COVID-19, many Americans canceled travel plans in 2020, leaving days of paid vacation time on the table,” Nussbaum said. “They are now looking for responsible ways to travel. We want to help area businesses, attractions and destinations get ready for this opportunity.”

Each workshop session will run approximately 50 minutes with plenty of time allowed for Q&A. Topics include:

Travel Wisconsin 101: 10 ways to engage with Travel Wisconsin to advance your tourism business

Wisconsin hospitality and the importance of customer service

Wisconsin tourism partners: Best strategies for a successful 2021

The Tourism Summit is tailored for any business or front-line worker associated with tourism in Wisconsin, including restaurants, hotels, golf courses, other recreation and attractions, and communities. The Tourism Summit is hosted by UW-Green Bay’s Division of Continuing Education and Community Engagement.

