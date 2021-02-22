United Way Fox Cities names new leader

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Peter Gianopoulos has been selected as the next president and CEO of United Way Fox Cities. He replaces Peter C. Kelly, who is retiring after a lengthy career with the organization.

Before joining the United Way, Gianopoulos worked for 25 years at Thrivent, serving in multiple leadership roles. He most recently guided Thrivent’s Governance, Risk, Compliance and Internal Audit programs and systems. Gianopoulos was the first recipient of Thrivent’s Volunteer Excellence Award, which recognized his outstanding service to the community, and he received Thrivent’s President Award for innovation and delivering business results.

In his new role, Gianopoulos will assume responsibility for driving the strategic direction behind United Way’s focus on improving the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Fox Cities.

“I am honored to lead United Way Fox Cities,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to connecting with stakeholders in the coming months to listen and learn as we unite to build on current strengths and further fulfill the organization’s mission.”

From board leadership to fundraising to mentoring youth, Gianopoulos has been involved in many nonprofit organizations over the years. He supported United Way fund raising efforts and annual campaigns, chaired committees responsible for investing in community partners, and served as a member of the United Way Fox Cities’ grants committee.

“Peter is a proven leader who will bring a strong understanding of business and community partnerships, corporate and community giving, and nonprofit leadership and operations,” Jeff Curtin, United Way Fox Cities Board Chair and Chair of the CEO Selection Committee, said in a statement. “He is uniquely qualified to take on this leadership role and we’re excited to have him join the team.”