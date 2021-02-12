Upskilling initiative plans third round

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Applications are now open for a third round of gener8tor Upskilling, a 10-week program focused on skills development centered on IT administration.

Led by New North, Inc., the program is offered through a continuing partnership with Microsoft, gener8tor, the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation and Thrivent. The free accelerator program is designed for individuals ready to learn digital skills to apply for in-demand jobs in the region.

Applications to participate in the training are available here. The deadline is March 3.

Ideal candidates are individuals with an interest in IT and are detail/tech oriented, though no prior IT experience is necessary. Those previously in office management and/or administrative assistant roles are considered a good fit.

The gener8tor Upskilling cohort for IT administrators runs from March 8 through May 14, with a virtual graduation ceremony scheduled for May 20. The training is completed at an individual pace, and participants receive one-on-one support from gener8tor staff.

The program will give graduates the skills needed for the CompTIA Network+ certification exam. Participants also can earn several Microsoft certifications, along with receiving resume/cover letter assistance and interview skills practice. That will be followed by the opportunity to interview with companies ready to hire candidates with the skills acquired through the gener8tor Upskilling program.