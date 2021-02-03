UWGB launches Institute for Women’s Leadership

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Recognizing the region’s need for a pipeline of women leaders and the distinct challenges faced by professional women in the workplace, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is establishing the Institute for Women’s Leadership.

The Institute will serve as a comprehensive leadership resource for women in Northeast Wisconsin and will strive to eliminate barriers that narrow opportunities at all stages in their professional careers, from rising women of promise to woman executives.

“One of the most powerful actions we can take as a university is to create a culture of ‘conscious inclusion,’ ensuring the region has a pipeline of women leaders,” says Sheryl Van Gruensven, UW-Green Bay chief business officer and senior vice chancellor for institutional strategy. “Beyond policies and hiring practices, the institute will give rise to an environment that embraces diverse perspectives with the conscious intent of including everyone, particularly women.”

The institute will put forward wide-ranging programs, events and research, benefiting women with access to experts and supportive networks. It will host a kickoff event on March 5 in celebration of International Women’s Day with a formal announcement and a virtual keynote speaker addressing the campaign theme “Choose to Challenge.” The event will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Click here for more details.

The institute will offer a variety of activities, including a monthly speaker’s series featuring notable women from throughout the region, monthly networking events, a women’s mentorship program, an annual leadership retreat, workshops and discussion groups. It also will work to increase communities’ knowledge and awareness of issues related to women in leadership and advance new knowledge about women and leadership through benchmarking data on women in business and research about women and leadership.

The institute will incorporate the work of Bridget O’Connor, principal and owner of O’Connor Connective and The Connective: A Community for Women in Business. “We can reach even more women with more resources to advance in their careers. It’s that simple and that profound,” O’Connor says. “The institute takes the ideas of The Connective to a whole new level, and we can’t wait to see what unfolds.”