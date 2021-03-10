Associated Bank names new leader

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Associated Banc-Corp has named Andrew J. Harmening as its next president and CEO. He replaces Phil Flynn, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Harmening also will serve on the firm’s board of directors and as president and CEO of Associated Bank, N.A. and president of Associated Trust, N.A.

Before coming to Associated, he most recently served as senior executive vice president, consumer and business banking of Huntington Bank. At Huntington, Harmening led the bank’s digital and omni-channel strategy, which transformed its sales and service experience and earned industrywide recognition for customer satisfaction. Prior to Huntington, he worked at Bank of the West and U.S. Bank.

“I am honored to become the president and CEO of this outstanding financial institution at a time when customer focus and nimble, digitally enabled execution has never been more important,” he said in a statement.

Harmening will assume his new roles on April 28.