Breakthrough moving to Titletown District

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Breakthrough is moving its headquarters from downtown Green Bay to the Titletown District adjacent to Lambeau Field.

The company, which helps shippers cut their logistics costs, said it will occupy almost two whole floors of the office building under construction at the west end of the Titletown area. It hopes to move 90 employees later this fall.

The announcement comes a little more than one year after Breakthrough confirmed it no longer planned to build an $8 million headquarters building in Green Bay’s Shipyard redevelopment area.

The Titletown District is the “perfect place” for Breakthrough to grow its workforce and provide “a unique, elevated experience” for visiting clients, said Doug Mueller, Breakthrough’s president and CEO, in a news release.

The company also announced it will vacate some of its downtown office space, but will maintain its Technology and Innovation Center, located above Backstage at the Meyer.

Breakthrough’s current headquarters on South Washington Street will become the new home for the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.