Current honors young professionals

Current Young Professionals, a program of the Greater Green Bay Chamber, has awarded its Future 15 and Young Professionals honors.

Diana Delbecchi, community schools resource coordinator for the Green Bay Area Public School District, was named the 2021 Young Professional of the Year. Delbecchi advocates for culturally responsive curriculum to improve literacy and writing scores, increase family engagement in schools, raise high school graduation rates and open doors for children in the community to become the next generation of leaders.

Katrina Magnuson, owner and winemaker of LedgeStone Vineyards, was named the 2021 Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

UnitedHealthcare received the 2021 Next Generation Best Place to Work Award. The company fosters a workplace culture that values diversity, integrates employees with local, national and international engagement, builds community, and sets up employees for success.

