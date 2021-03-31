FVTC president announces retirement

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Dr. Susan May is retiring as president and CEO of Fox Valley Technical College this summer.

May has been at the college for 38 years, including the last 13 as president and CEO. Since joining the college in 1983, she has taken on a variety of roles with increasing responsibilities throughout her tenure. May became president and CEO of FVTC in 2008.

“Together, we have navigated three of the greatest challenges in the college’s history,” May said in a message to faculty and staff. “First, the enormous impact of the Great Recession that began three months into my presidency in 2008, then the enactment of Act 10 state legislation in 2011, and capped off with the unprecedented pandemic of 2020. All of these were completely unexpected challenges, but together we tackled each one.”

May has built a reputation for championing multiple large-scale initiatives aimed at better serving students, employers and local communities. Through her leadership, a $66.5 million capital referendum was passed in 2012. Among other projects, the referendum allowed for construction of a new campus for the Public Safety Training Center, which is the only fully integrated and multidisciplinary training facility in the Midwest.

She also spearheaded efforts to expand FVTC’s partnership with Appleton International Airport by developing and delivering Airport Rescue and Firefighting training, which successfully launched in 2020. The program is one of only 20 in the country and the only one featuring a Boeing 777 aircraft fire training prop.

The FVTC board of trustees will immediately begin the search and hiring process for May’s successor.