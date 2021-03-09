Greater Oshkosh EDC leader leaving

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The leader of the Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corp. is leaving his role for a new position closer to his family in Iowa.

Jason White, the president and CEO of Greater Oshkosh EDC, plans to leave his role next month. The organization was founded in 2015 as the region’s first public-private economic development corporation.

“The support from this organization’s founding investors sustained me during the early years while we worked to gain traction in the community. I am proud to leave the organization in a strong and respected position,” said White, who has served in his role since Greater Oshkosh EDC was founded.

Ken Arneson, Greater Oshkosh EDC board chair and CEO of Evergreen Retirement Community, will lead transition efforts.