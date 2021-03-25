Green Bay airport adds pathogen-killing technology

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport has installed NoviSphere PE 244 pathogen eradication units, making it the first airport in the nation to do so.

NoviSphere delivers scientifically proven UV-C light, together with proprietary technology, to kill 99.99 percent of airborne pathogens, including the coronavirus.

Three units have been installed at the airport — two units on the main terminal floor near the baggage claim and elevators and excavators and one unit on Concourse B. Each ceiling-mounted unit provides continuous pathogen eradication for up to 13,000 cubic feet of volume.

“During the past year, we’ve invested a substantial amount of time and money into processes, products and equipment to ensure passenger health and safety during the pandemic,” said GRB Airport Director Marty Piette. “The NoviSphere units substantially build on that effort.”