 Green Bay Packaging new mill begins production

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The first reel of paper has rolled off the line at Green Bay Packaging Inc.’s new paper mill. The milestone comes 2.5 years after the $500-plus million project broke ground.

The new mill is in Green Bay at the mouth of the Fox River south of the Leo Frigo Bridge. It’s the first new paper mill built in Wisconsin in more than two decades; it is also Brown County’s largest-ever construction project.

“These are exciting times at Green Bay Packaging as we ramp up production on our new paper machine. This is the single-biggest project in our company’s history, and It certainly would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of our internal people and our many partners and suppliers working together to turn this dream into reality,” Will Kress, chairman and CEO of Green Bay Packaging, said in a statement. “Not to be overlooked are the many great customers we have, without whom this project would not have been necessary or feasible.”

The construction and startup of the new Green Bay mill will preserve more than 1,100 Green Bay Packaging jobs across Brown County and over 1,500 jobs in Wisconsin. The investment positions the company to continue to grow its Wisconsin workforce, while significantly increasing production capacity and product quality. In addition, the new mill will benefit the entire regional supply chain while operating as one of the most environmentally sustainable paper mills in the world.

Green Bay Packaging furthered its long-term commitment to Northeast Wisconsin and Green Bay by partnering with local companies to design and construct the facility, driving a significant regional economic impact. Neenah-based Miron Construction Co. Inc. served as the general contractor for the construction of the new mill, while Voith Paper in Appleton was chosen as the full-line equipment supplier for this project.