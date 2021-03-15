Green Bay Packaging opens new mill

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Green Bay Packaging Inc. opened its new paper mill today, giving the United States its first new paper mill in 30 years.

The new mill replaced the company’s former facility, which was 71 years old. The project allowed Green Bay Packaging to preserve 1,100 jobs, with the possibility of adding another 200. The plant is the largest single business development project in the Brown County’s history.

A new recycled containerboard machine is at the heart of the new facility and will increase the company’s recycled containerboard capacity by 50 percent. Containerboard is used to make corrugated boxes.

Founded in 1933, Green Bay Packaging employs 1,575 people at six sites in Green Bay, De Pere and Ashwaubenon.